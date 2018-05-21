17-year-old fatally shot outside West Side home identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the person shot and killed late Friday night on the city's West Side.

Jason McGraw, 17, was shot while standing in front of his home in the 300 block of Moonrise Drive around 11:30 p.m. McGraw was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said his parents were inside the home at the time of the shooting but could not provide much information.

Officials have not given a motive for the shooting or released any information on possible suspects.

