No witnesses to shooting outside of West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the city's West Side that sent one man to the hospital Friday night.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 300 block of Moonrise Drive around 11:30 p.m. Officers said they found a man in his 20s shot in front of a home.

Police said they are questioning the man's parents, but said there were no witnesses.

The man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

