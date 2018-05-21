Police search for suspects after 3 shot at East Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a bar on the city's East Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at Santa's Place bar, which is located in the 400 block of Spriggsdale, not far from East Commerce and Interstate 10.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s shot in the face. The injured woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The other two victims were located at two separate area hospitals -- one with with an injury to their arm, the other to their leg, police said.

Officials said the shooters fled the scene in a white vehicle. The motive for the shooting however is not currently known.

The investigation is on-going.

