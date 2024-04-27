83º
Two-vehicle crash sends both drivers to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

A sedan was speeding down a West Side street when it crashed into a minivan, police say

KSAT Digital Staff

A sedan and minivan collided at a West Side intersection early Saturday morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Both drivers involved in a Saturday morning crash on the West Side were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South General McMullen Drive and West Commerce Street.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Chevrolet Traverse at the intersection.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

Investigators said they do not yet know if either driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

