Kerrville man accused of making terroristic threats sentenced to 5 years on felony firearm charges

SAN ANTONIO – A Kerrville man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for felony possession of a firearm.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Blevins, on May 21, 2021, is accused of sending a social media post saying, “I’m going to Walmart,” followed by a photo of him holding an assault-style rifle, the release said.

He then allegedly sent another message saying, “I have no problem spending the rest of my life in prison for Shootings (sic) up Walmart.”

Officers in Kerr County executed a search warrant on Blevins’ apartment the next day and found 556 rounds of ammunition. A .223 rifle with four magazines was found in a vehicle belonging to Blevins’ roommate, the release said.

The rifle was matched to the one Blevins was holding in the photo.

Investigators found three other instances of Blevins posting images of himself posing with weapons or ammunition on his social media, the release said.

Blevins’ charges initially included making a terroristic threat. In a plea deal on Nov. 28, 2023, Blevins pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of a firearm. He was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he had previously been convicted of a felony drug offense, the release said.

“Blevins threatened to commit violent acts and had access to weapons that would have allowed him to carry out those threats,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office said. “We want to thank Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for their continued assistance in ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

The FBI and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.