Woman who claims she was injured while riding scooter on East Side suing Lime, city of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and scooter company Lime are now at the center of a lawsuit filed by a San Antonio woman.

Tina Galvan, who is suing the city and Lime, claims she was injured last month while riding a scooter on an East Side street.

The lawsuit claims Galvan was riding a Lime scooter near the intersection of East Carson and Muncey Street without a helmet on June 15. It says she was using the scooter as both the city and scooter company intended but wasn't aware of a hole left in a recently paved portion of the street.

The lawsuit also claims Lime scooters did not make her aware of the potential dangers of using e-scooters on public roads.

“One of the important things the city of San Antonio has to understand is that you have obligations under laws of Texas to ensure that your roadways are safe. And when you’re doing construction on the roadways, if you leave holes, you may be liable for that,” attorney Brad Bonilla said.

KSAT reached out the city for a statement. It is unable to comment at this time.

