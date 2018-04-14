Workout event held in honor of Alamo Heights cyberbullying victim who took his own life

SAN ANTONIO - A workout event on Saturday was hosted in David Molak’s honor at The Tribe Strength and Conditioning to raise money and awareness in an effort to end cyberbullying.

In January 2016, 16-year-old Alamo Heights student David Molak took his life after being cyberbullied. His family and friends come together after the tragedy to create the David's Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ending cyberbullying.

Organizers said working out was something Molak loved and they gym was a place where he felt safe.

The event’s workout included intense intervals of weightlifting and cardio.

Molak’s mother, Maurine, said they are celebrating after almost one year since David’s Law was passed at the state level. The law protects children who are cyberbullied through the education, civil and criminal code.

Maurine Molak said her son would be happy knowing that those enduring similar abuse now have options. She says the foundation’s work, however, is not done.

The nonprofit is traveling around the state educating students and parents about what options and resources they have when it comes to those being abused by cyberbullies.

