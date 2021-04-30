Beyond the pandemic: London votes for a mayor during crisis

Three polling cards for the London Mayoral election and local councillors, from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, photographed in London on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have hit London in a perfect storm. On May 6, Londoners will elect a mayor, whose performance will help determine whether this is the start of a period of decline for Europe's biggest city or a chance to do things better. Current Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is favored to win re-election, says his top priority is preserving jobs threatened by the economic blow of the pandemic. Rival Shaun Bailey says his top priority is crime. Whoever wins will face the challenge of leading London's fightback from its biggest shock for generations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON – Not long ago, London was booming. Now it fears a bust.

Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have hit Britain’s capital in a perfect storm. In 2021, the city has fewer people, fewer businesses, starker divisions and tougher choices than anyone could have expected.

On May 6, Londoners will elect a mayor whose performance will help determine whether this is a period of decline for Europe’s biggest city — or a chance to do things better.

“It’s going to be rough, definitely,” said Jack Brown, lecturer in London studies at King’s College London. “Those two quite seismic changes” — Brexit and the virus — “will be a lot to cope with.”

___

Plagues, fires, war — London has survived them all. But it has never had a year like this. The coronavirus has killed more than 15,000 Londoners and shaken the foundations of one of the world’s great cities. As a fast-moving mass vaccination campaign holds the promise of a wider reopening, The Associated Press looks at the pandemic’s impact on London’s people and institutions and asks what the future might hold.

___

London's newly elected mayor will lead a city of more than 8 million that is facing the usual big-city troubles — too little affordable housing and transit, too much crime and pollution — as well as a host of unprecedented problems.

