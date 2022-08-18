Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

Mourners carry the body of a victim of a mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 18. 2022. A bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded over two dozen, an eyewitness and police said. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

KABUL – A Taliban police spokesman in Afghanistan's capital said the toll from a mosque bombing rose Thursday to 21 people killed with 33 others wounded in the attack.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, gave the figures to The Associated Press after Wednesday's bombing at the Sunni mosque.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Islamic State group's affiliate in the country has been blamed for a series of similar assaults.