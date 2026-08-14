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World

Zambia suspends vote counting in election over reports of violence and the theft of ballot papers

Associated Press

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Election workers count ballots at a polling station in Lusaka, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema shares a light moment with journalists after casting his vote at a polling station in Lusaka, Zambia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Anita Reed)
A woman is seen in a voting booth at a polling station in Lusaka, Zambia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Anita Reed)
Ballot papers are seen at a polling station during a presidential election in Lusaka, Zambia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Anita Reed)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Election workers count ballots at a polling station in Lusaka, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)

LUSAKA – Vote counting in Zambia’s presidential election was suspended by the electoral authority Friday over reports of attacks on polling officials and the “theft” of some ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said it was suspending the counting immediately “in view of the security situation and continued threats of violence.”

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The commission said it would review the decision in 24 hours.

Thursday’s election in the copper-rich southern African country saw President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term in office.

He is being challenged by 13 other candidates including Brian Mundubile, the leader of an alliance of opposition parties who is seen as Hichilema’s strongest challenger.

Zambia has held largely peaceful elections but there was some criticism of Hichilema ahead of the election by the opposition and independent rights groups, which said his government was clamping down on dissent.

Mundubile's alliance accused the government of being behind a law enforcement agency raid on its offices days before the election and claimed the action was designed to hurt the alliance’s election campaign.

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AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.