Create one-of-a-kind memories and turn your living room into glamping grounds

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there’s a company that creates custom sleepover parties with tents?

Sleepover Envy can customize and do any theme or set up - your imagination is the limit.

Think camping with smores, but in your living room. Or maybe you’d rather go glamping and have a spa station for a group of fabulous girls.

Sleepover Envy uses a combination of handcrafted tents and custom decor to help create memorable experiences for both kids and adults.

If you want to book a party, four weeks’ notice is the preferred timeframe, however, last-minute parties can also be put together in some cases.

Contact information for Sleepover Envy can be found on their Facebook page.