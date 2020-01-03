How to pack & organize your holiday decorations
Organizing expert Karen Meade shares easy ways to declutter & store your decor
SAN ANTONIO – Still need to take down that Christmas tree? How do you store your holiday wreaths?
Karen Meade, San Antonio resident and owner of Let’s Get Organizing, shares some easy organizing tips for packing up your holiday decorations.
RELATED: Must-know hacks before you pack
THE LOOK: How to organize your closets and drawers
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.