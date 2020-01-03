66ºF

How to pack & organize your holiday decorations

Organizing expert Karen Meade shares easy ways to declutter & store your decor

SAN ANTONIO – Still need to take down that Christmas tree? How do you store your holiday wreaths?

Karen Meade, San Antonio resident and owner of Let’s Get Organizing, shares some easy organizing tips for packing up your holiday decorations.

