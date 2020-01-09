Wayne’s Wings is a must try for San Antonio wing lovers

SAN ANTONIO – Wayne’s Wings has been cranking out killer wings and delicious food since 2016 - like their over-the-top Philly cheesesteak.

Dwayne Price opened the wing joint back in 2016 after years of running a food truck and cooking at a small bar.

Dwayne’s recipes and consistent execution have earned him multiple awards - including the prize for the best wings in Texas by Delish.com. KSAT 12’s Erica Hernandez even named it one of her favorite spots for 2017.

Their wings include everything from funnel cake wings which covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon to creeper wings which are covered in a bbq sauce made with ghost peppers.

Texas honey bee wings are sweet wings that pack a small sting and the garlic parm wings are dusted in garlic seasoning and parmesan and sprinkled with Italian seasonings.

Wayne’s Wings is a true Texas gem - and a San Antonio joint that is a must-must try.

Wayne’s Wings is located at 4453 Walzem Road, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Get more information on Wayne’s Wings by heading to their Facebook page.