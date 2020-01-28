How to avoid a sinus infection this winter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know someone who is suffering from sinus pain?

With cedar fever here in South Texas, it’s easy to get allergies this time of year.

To help you prevent getting a cold or sinus infection, here are some tips to avoid getting sick.

1. Wash your hands thoroughly.

2. Cover your cough.

3. Eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated.

4. Take your vitamins daily.

5. Get plenty of rest.

If you experience severe sinus pain, you may have sinusitis, which is an inflammation of the sinus lining that prevents normal mucus drainage through the nose, according to the American Sinus Institute.

There are solutions to help you breathe freely again, and one of those options is balloon sinuplasty.

“Balloon sinuplasty is a very minimally invasive procedure that we perform on our patients who suffer chronic sinus issues,” said Katrina Zedan, a physician assistant at the American Sinus Institute. “It just allows the sinus to drain and allows people to breathe normally.”

“I did the balloon sinuplasty, and it was absolutely painless," said William Weekley, a patient at the American Sinus Institute. "It was 100% right on for me.”

For more information, visit americansinus.com or call 210-225-5666.