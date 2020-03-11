Traditional Irish cocktails with Tullamore D.E.W.
Coffee and whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Tullamore D.E.W. makes traditional Irish whiskey coffee cocktails that are great for St. Patrick’s Day or any day. The featured cocktail recipes allow you to enjoy your Irish Coffee two ways, hot or iced.
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey is the original triple distilled, triple blend whiskey, and is the second largest selling brand of Irish whiskey globally.
Recipes:
Irish Coffee
- Hot coffee
- Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
- Sugar cubes
- Whipping cream
Iced Irish Coffee
- Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
- Espresso
- Irish cream
- Simple syrup
- Mint leaf garnish
