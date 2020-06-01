As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Friday on SA Live, chocolate stores are reopening! Check out what’s new at Chocollazo.

Weddings are back, too, and some venues are offering big discounts, like Don Strange Ranch and Scenic Springs Wedding Cottage - or you can save money with a backyard wedding on a budget. We have tips of the trade.

Running out of ways to exercise? How about some running tips ahead of National Running Day? JC Ultimate Training has you covered.

Plus, a new margarita delivery truck, the San Antonio Zoo reopens, juice slushies by Marquie Reyna and more!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.