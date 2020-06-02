Plant-based burgers

SAN ANTONIO – Meatless mondays, or meatless everyday! Danny O’malley from Before the Butcher, shares how he cooks up a plant-based burger. Before the Butcher has many other plant based meat products such as chicken, taco meat and so much more, he even uses a plant-based cheese on his burger. Watch the video above to see Danny O’Malley put together a master burger.

This is a sustainable and delicious line of meatless protein options for vegans or vegetarians. They have great alternatives to enjoy a cook-out without any of the actual meat. If you are looking for more information from Before the Butcher, just head to their website.