3 steps to protect your skin from San Antonio’s hot, humid climate

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With warmer weather up to the high 90s, it can be tempting to stay out in the sun for hours to reach that desired tan.

Unfortunately, Texas’ hot and humid weather is not a friend to your skin.

Humidity brings moisture in the air, which causes the pores of the skin to open and makes them prone to collecting dirt and oil. Skin exposed to too much humidity can lead to acne and skin breakouts.

Each climate around the world comes with different humidity levels that can cause potential problems if you don’t protect your skin. Here are three ways you can nourish your skin and ensure it stays firm and smooth.

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Replenish your body with water every hour. Once your lips and mouth feel dry it’s time to drink more water.

2. Stay out of the heat.

To be preventative, stay out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

As summer months bring more humidity, try to preserve your skin and stay indoors with an air-conditioned room.

3. Use climate-based skincare.

Are you still not seeing changes to your skin? Try unique Climate-Smart® skincare made specifically for the San Antonio region.

If you have dark aging spots and dry skin, you can get beautiful and smooth skin without a painful procedure.

According to Pour Moi Skincare, more than 80% of aging signs are from the climate you live in. The company, which has the first patented climate-smart skincare in the world, was developed in France.

Each product in the skincare line is tailored to your exact temperature, humidity, altitude and pollution, and it is intended to help your skin adjust to different climates so that it can radically rejuvenate and repair itself.