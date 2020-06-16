Singer + actress, Christina Milian, stops by Bird Bakery with her beignet food truck

ALAMO HEIGHTS – Pop star and actress, Christina Milian, made an appearance today at Bird Bakery, where her Beignet Box food truck was parked for one day only.

The Beignet Box is on a Texas tour right now.

They were scheduled to be parked at the Alamo Heights location until 8 p.m., but they sold out hours before that.

If you missed your chance to taste the flaky, New Orleans-inspired dessert, The Beignet Box will be in Austin from Thursday, June 18, - Sunday, June 21.

Click here for more on The Beignet Box.