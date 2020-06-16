STEM-inspired museum set to reopen in Johnson City for summer visits

JOHNSON CITY – Ready to set your schedule for a day trip with the family? The Science Mill in Johnson City is a hidden Hill Country spot, built for science exploration in a building that was first built in the 1880s.

From an animal exhibit to an impressive aquaponics exhibit, the Science Mill is full of interactive fun for kids of all ages.

They are sanitizing every interactive element of the museum and they will be providing gloves and sanitizing stations to adjust to social distancing recommendations.

The museum is set to open on June 23, please check their website for updates.