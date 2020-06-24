7 advantages of owning a home solar system in Texas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in making the switch to solar panels at home?

According to the Texas Solar Energy Society, there are more than 38,000 solar installations in Texas alone.

With more Texans turning to solar energy, South Texas Solar Systems, a KSAT12 Local Expert, has provided seven benefits that homeowners can enjoy by going solar.

Key benefits of solar panels:

Your energy bills will be lowered substantially. More money stays in the house. Save up for that dream vacation! Solar panels help reduce the carbon footprint and protect our planet. There’s less worry about power outages. The value of your home will increase. It’s affordable and easy to maintain. Solar panels are built to last -- warranty included.

South Texas Solar Systems bases its designs on each household’s kWh consumption. This ensures your home is getting the best quality in terms of installation and renewable energy.

If you would like to take the next step to equip your household with clean and renewable energy, South Texas Solar Systems can give you a quote.