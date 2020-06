You know her from “Jane the Virgin” and “Orange is the New Black,” Diane Guerrero takes on the role of “Crazy Jane” in D.C.‘s Doom Patrol on HBO Max.

When asked what she love most about San Antonio, ”Mexican food!” she said.

Season two of the popular super hero series premieres Thursday, June 25.

“The writing really relates to the real world and every time I get a script, I am blown away,” Jovian Wade, plays “Cyborg,” said.

Click here for more on the series.