A mangonada with hot cheetos , pickles & chamoy, only in S.A.

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas sun is like no other, so it takes a specific type of treat to cool us down during this heat. Ice Ice Baby at 2113 Bandera road is just what San Antonio summers called for. Shaved ice and snow cones are just the start. They have tons of topping to take your treat to the next level and then even the level after that. They are know for their over-the-top mangonadas - a delicious shaved ice topped with gummy bears, rainbow ribbons, hot cheetos, pickles, and chamoy - it’s a sweet and sour dream. Feel free to drop in check out the menu or create something yourself, but for everyone’s safety it’s all pick and go. Just don’t forget to snap and pick and post on instagram.

