Tips to protect your skin from San Antonio’s subtropical skin stressors

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Embrace yourself and your skin for the dog days of summer.

With July starting this week, soon high temperatures will hit 100 degrees and they will take a toll on our skin, if not treated.

San Antonio’s subtropical skin stressors include high humidity, strong UV light, bacterial/allergens, heavy air and pollution. Skin exposed to too much humidity can lead to acne and breakouts.

Each climate around the world comes with different humidity levels that can cause potential problems if you don’t protect your skin. To help combat San Antonio’s extreme heat, here are three ways to nourish skin and ensure it stays firm and smooth throughout summer.

1. Replenish your body with water.

It’s easy: To help your skin feel visibly brighter and more youthful, do yourself a favor and refuel with water. Once your lips and mouth feel dry, it’s time to drink more water.

2. Avoid being in the heat for long periods of time.

If your work causes you to be outside for hours at a time, try to wear long sleeves and protective clothing to prevent sunburns. Wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your face, especially from squinting, which can lead to wrinkles down the road.

3. Try climate-based skincare.

Are you looking for a solution that might help to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles? Climate-Smart® skincare is made specifically for the San Antonio region, according to the company.

If you have dark, aging spots and dry skin, you can work toward beautiful and smoother skin -- without a painful and costly procedure, the company said.

According to Pour Moi Skincare, more than 80% of aging signs are from the climate you live in. The company, which has the first patented climate-smart skincare in the world, was developed in France.

Each product in the skincare line is tailored to your exact temperature, humidity, altitude and pollution, and it is intended to help your skin adjust to different climates so that it can radically rejuvenate and repair itself.