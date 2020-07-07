Popular Products: San Antonio bath shop struggles to keep up with demand

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 hit a lot of local businesses hard, and Organically bath and beauty wasn’t immune, but their condition has certainly improved. Once they reopened, their customers happily returned, and in numbers they hadn’t seen before. Sales have been booming. Their organic, vegan, and cruelty-free bath and body products have been going out all across the city and even across the country. It’s all hands on-deck as this San Antonio family-owned business, works over-time to keep up with demand. They aren’t sure if it’s the way people have embraced local businesses during COVID-19 or they way they’ve embraced black-owned businesses during the Black Lives Movement, but whatever it is, they can feel the love.

All their products are hand-made in San Antonio. They know every single ingredient that goes into each one, and they’ve done their research. It all started when one of their children was diagnosed with eczema. Traditional treatments didn’t work so this wife and husband team started doing their own research into what we put on our skin. Now their daughter is eczema free and they have a booming business.

When you walk into their store you can smell the freshness. It’s not over-powering, it’s calming, clean, and even relaxing. They sell soaps, lotions, candles, face products, bath bombs, and more, including their brand new bubble truffles. Bubble truffles are similar to bath bombs excepts loaded with moisturizers to feed your skin. And that’s exactly what they call their products - skin food. Everything they make is meant to protect and heal your skin.

Check out their website and see if they might have something you could use. If you’d like to visit the store they do it by appointment while COVID-19 is still a threat in our city.