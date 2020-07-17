Area charter school teams up with U.S. Army to offer students virtual outreach program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in enrolling your child in a public charter school?

Harmony School of Innovation, a PreK through eighth grade public charter school campus, is teaming up with the United States Army to host its fourth Camp Inventions Connect outreach program.

This year, however, due to the stay at home and social distancing requirements, the camp is taking place at home, via Zoom, from July 20 through July 24 for kids in grades PreK through sixth grade.

The teachers will conduct the lessons via Zoom with 91 students and will schedule one-on-one Zoom time to ensure that each student is grasping the concepts, understanding the instructions, along with answering any questions the scholars or the parents may have during the five-day camp.

“All the campers will be getting some really cool boxes in the mail with all of the materials they need to complete the week-long summer camp,” said Angel Ximenes, an ESL gifted and talented coordinator.

The camp is just one of the activities Harmony Public Schools offers its scholars during the summer to maintain and foster their excitement for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

There’s no fee to attend and no qualification process at Harmony Public Schools charter schools.

Harmony School of Innovation is part of Harmony Public Schools, a public charter school system of 58 campuses throughout Texas, and has been a leader in STEM since 2000.

The school is located on the northeast side of San Antonio,on Glen Mont Drive, and it, along with the other San Antonio Harmony District campuses, are high achieving an “A” rating.

If space is available, your child can become a student at the campus. To register, click here.