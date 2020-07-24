Local band delivers porchside serenades

SAN ANTONIO – The old adage rings true--the show must go on.

Local band, Los Callejeros de San Anto, is hitting the streets of San Antonio and offering to play at your house amid the pandemic. Right now, that seems to be the only option if you’re (like me) missing live music.

The trio, featuring members from Tex-Mex punk band, Piñata Protest, had to take their show to the streets once most venues shut down and the response has been welcoming.

“We’re going to continue this,” said Alvaro Del Norte, the band’s accordionist and vocalist. “It’s important to hold on to traditions”.

To book Los Callejeros de San Anto, follow them on Facebook here and Instagram to send them a message.