6 cool gadgets for back to school

SAN ANTONIO – Whether they’re learning from home or the classroom, students need a little help getting back into the swing of school and parents need anything to help make their lives a little easier.

Steven Greenberg, author of “Gadget Nation,” has found a few items to help big students and little learners be ready for a brand new year and a one-of-kind back to school.

Soluna Light Alarm Clock ($32.99 Costco.com ) - Color-changing, glow light alarm clock. It can simulate sunrise and sunset for a smooth start or end to the day. 5 light modes, 20 color options ensures a color for every day and mood. Guided breathing mode helps you unwind and relax. Temperature, calendar, and language options. USB port to charge devices.

Portable Laptop Stand & Lap Desk ($39.95 TheGrommet.com) - Adjustable for multiple heights, whether you’re sitting or standing. Helps minimize unwanted back or neck strain.

EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds ($49.99 Amazon.com) - All the same features of the leading brand earbuds, at a fraction of the cost. 7 hour battery life. Noise-canceling.

Insta Studio ($19.99 Target.com) - Hands-free video station. Kids can create their own viral videos! An adjustable base and rotating head can shoot from any angle while child can craft, cook, or demonstrate over multiple trendy backgrounds.

Spike The Hedgehog ($14.99 Target.com) - Helps kids develop fine-motor skills, color recognition, sorting and counting skills. Quills can even be stored inside!

Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek ($12.99 Walmart.com) - A new way to play hide and seek. Parents or child hide Silly Poopy, who looks like a rainbow poopy emoji, and the other child has to find it. He sends out audio clues and noises to help child find him. When you find him, Silly Poppy plays a song for the children to dance to. It gets kids off the devices, teaches cause-and-effect, and teaches rules of a game.

Steve Greenberg has also started a new virtual gadget game show. “What the Heck is that?” is a sort-of a mix between “Shark Tank” and “What’s my line? " Panelist try to identify a mystery gadget. Here’s a link to his YouTube channel if you’d like to check it out. You can find more great gadgets from Steve Greenberg here.