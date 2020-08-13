3 ways you can preserve youthful looking skin

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

During this unprecedented time, we are looking for ways to stay entertained while enjoying the summer.

With cooler weather still months away, the 100-plus degree weather in South Texas can easily take a toll on our skin and health.

Skin can change due to local humidity, temperature and/or atmospheric pressure. San Antonio’s subtropical skin stressors include high humidity, strong UV light, bacterial allergens, heavy air and pollution. Skin exposed to too much humidity can lead to acne and breakouts over time.

To help combat San Antonio’s extreme heat, here are three ways to nourish your skin to ensure it stays firm and youthful throughout summer.

1. Replenish your body with water.

It’s easy: To help your skin feel visibly brighter and more youthful, do yourself a favor and refuel with water. Once your lips and mouth feel dry, it’s time to drink more water.

2. Avoid being in the heat for long periods of time.

If your work causes you to be outside for hours at a time, try to wear long sleeves and protective clothing to prevent sunburns. Wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your face, especially from squinting, which can lead to wrinkles.

3. Try climate-based skincare.

According to Pour Moi Skincare, more than 80% of aging signs are from the climate you live in. The company, which has the first patented climate-smart skincare in the world, was developed in France. Climate-Smart® skincare is made specifically for the San Antonio region.

If you have dark, aging spots and dry skin, you can work toward beautiful and smoother skin -- without a painful and costly procedure.

Are you consuming more than 50% of your time by watching TV, using your phone or computer? Harmful blue light transmitted from these products can cause the skin to age prematurely.

Each product in the skincare line is tailored to your exact temperature, humidity, altitude and pollution exposure, and it is intended to help your skin adjust to different climates so that it can radically rejuvenate and repair itself.