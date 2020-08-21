Have you taken the 2020 Census? It’s happening now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A complete and accurate Census is a vital resource for everyone.

AARP has long been involved in informing people about the Census, as an extension of the organization’s mission to create a society in which all people live with dignity and purpose, and fulfill their goals and dreams.

What is the Census and why is it important?

“Every ten years under our {U.S.} Constitution, everybody who is present within the United States must be counted,” said John Vasquez, an AARP volunteer.

Results from the Census help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year, including how much is distributed to health care, transportation, schools, free lunch programs, roads, bridges and public services.

It is also used to draw the lines of legislative districts and to determine our state’s representation in Congress.

Your response to the Census is protected by law and will not be shared with federal, state or local authorities, according to AARP. By law, the Census does not ask about citizenship and everyone should respond to the Census, whether or not they are a citizen.

Completing the Census takes about 10 minutes and language assistance is available at no cost. AARP estimates that the Census response rate in Bexar County is about 62%, which means many people have yet to respond.

Options to take the Census

Go online at 2020census.gov

Call 844-330-2020 (English), 844-468-2020 (Spanish) / 844-467-2020 (TTD)

Mail-in the Census form

According to AARP, if you have not responded to the Census, your home will be visited by an official Census taker between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31. Census takers wear identification and face masks. Many Census takers may be retirees.

When you answer the door and respond to the Census taker, you will be counted. The end of the door-to-door Census count may be shortened to Sept. 30, resulting in a larger undercount.

Don’t let San Antonio and Bexar County lose out on federal funding. Be counted today.

To get more information on the Census process and responding to the Census, visit aarp.org/census. (Spanish language information is available).