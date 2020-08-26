This is how you can boost your home’s property value

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you wracked your brain trying to think of ways you can not only save money on bills, but also increase the value of your home’s property?

By going solar, you can get rebates from CPS and tax credits, along with a property value increase.

Incentives of solar panels

According to South Texas Solar Systems, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers tax credits and incentives for projects related to energy efficiency, including tax credits for installing solar energy systems.

CPS Energy gives its customers a $2,500 rebate for going solar and there is a 26% federal tax credit still available.

By the end of next year, the solar energy federal tax credit will expire. The solar company suggests if you install a solar energy system in time to take advantage of the tax credit, you can either deduct the tax credit directly from your tax payment if you owe federal taxes, or from your taxable income when filing your taxes for this year.

Property value

South Texas Solar Systems analyses show that solar homes sell 20% faster than properties without solar panels.

Owning solar panels in Texas can bring a $3 increase per watt to your property’s value.

If you’d like more information on how solar panels can boost property value in your area, ask your local real estate agent for insight.

“Trust is key when making a purchase, and that’s why we guarantee our customers with a 25-year Panel Guard Warranty,” a representative for South Texas Solar Systems said.

The company continues to practice social distancing and COVID-19 procedures when working with staff and customers.

To help kids with the back-to-school season, South Texas Solar Systems is giving away brand new Google Chromebooks until Labor Day to homeowners and parents who go solar.