3 college hacks with Mike + Fiona

SAN ANTONIO – Heading back to the dorm? Check out these easy hacks for college life.

1. Make coffee without a coffeemaker: Poke a hole in a disposable cup. Place a coffee filter and grounds into the cup. Hold it over your coffee mug and pour hot water over it. Boom! Disposable pour overs.

2. Ironed grilled cheese sandwich: Heat up the iron. Make a regular grilled cheese and place it on a sheet of aluminum foil. Fold the foil over the sandwich and iron it on both sides. Instant grilled cheese!

3. Pen with a clip bookmark & chip clip: It’s easy and you don’t really have to do anything but clip the pen onto the book or chip bag.

Watch the video above for a gummy bear reading reward bonus!

