As seen on SA Live - Labor Day 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, a grill recipe with tips and gadgets from Jess Pryles, Elder Eats featuring a 60-ounce michelada and Jen goes spelunking.

First, we want to know - what are you doing for Labor Day? Share your plans and pics at the @SALiveKSAT Facebook, Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for deals, sneak peeks and more!

How much do you know about Labor Day? Play along with Mike and Fiona as they put their knowledge to the test with Labor Day trivia, and don’t miss Copa Wine Bar’s easy sangria recipe!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.