Big Adventure July: Cave Without a Name is now open for reserved tours

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a family-friendly adventure this summer?

Cave Without a Name, a National Natural Landmark, is just 40 miles from downtown San Antonio and 10 miles northeast of Boerne.

Guests can experience scenic views filled with spectacular formations of stalactites, stalagmites, cave drapery and more, in the comfort of the 66-degree temperature underground year-round.

The tour is about an hour, and reservations are suggested due to capacity limits. To make a reservation, call 830-537-4212 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.