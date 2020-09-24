How an air purifier can help bring peace of mind to the office and the home, according to one company

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have an air purifier at home or in the office?

While we have to wear face masks in public spaces to stay safe from the coronavirus, air purifiers can help keep our spaces clean, as well.

Dan Moran, vice president of sales at South Texas Solar Systems explained how the solar company is combating airborne illnesses by offering customers Jade Air Purifiers.

“We are really excited about this. As you know, the state of Texas is opening up 75 percent, per the governor,” Moran said. “We are trying to eliminate that employee anxiety and also that person-to-person virus spread, and really help people get back to work while easing that comfort back into the office or back into schools. It [Jade Air Purifiers] really helps to eliminate any of the viruses that are out there, and it purifies the air. We are really happy to introduce this right now.”

If you’re unsure about using an air purifier in your home or at work, here are three benefits to consider, according to South Texas Solar Systems.

1. Air purifiers help you and your family/employees breathe easier.

Harmful particles such as mold spores and bacteria are removed with air purifiers. This helps keep your home and workspace a safe and healthy place.

2. Air purifiers work to remove airborne pollen, helping people breathe.

All types of pollen can wreak havoc on allergy suffers throughout the year, specifically during the Cedar season in South Texas.

3. They might be able to help people fight allergies.

For some, their allergies are seasonal, but for others, they last all year long. In order to get the best relief, it’s important to have a safe environment to go when your symptoms are acting up.

“This is the unit you want to get to protect your family, your office and employees and kids,” said Moran.

With every solar system a customer at South Texas Solar Sytems purchases, the customer will get one free Jade Air Purifier. The company continues to practice social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures when working with staff and customers.