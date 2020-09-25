Celebrate a decade of difference in Morgan’s Wonderland virtual gala

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is partnering with Morgan’s Wonderland tonight to celebrate the park’s 10th birthday.

Morgan’s Wonderland virtual gala will broadcast on KSAT12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with Adam Caskey as the host.

The gala will feature stars from ABC’s “Good Doctor” and Evan George Vourazeris who plays Tuck in “Ozark.”

“I have down syndrome and I’m proud of it," said Evan. "I don’t care what people think of me. I live life, l love life, I love acting and I like to advocate that’s what inclusion is about. I’m very excited to be a part of this ten years of a decade with Morgan’s Wonderland.”

Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park, is closed due to the pandemic, and had to cancel its annual in-person fundraising gala.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan’s Wonderland made the difficult decision to remain closed for the remainder of 2020.

Click here for more details on how you can support their mission of inclusion or simply text MWCHEERS to 797979 to donate today.

The closure of the nonprofit parks will have a dramatic economic impact – a loss estimated at more than $1.3 million, according to Morgan’s Wonderland.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.