Nonprofit’s new sports complex to offer 28 courts for people of all ages, abilities

While Morgan’s Wonderland made the difficult decision to close for the remainder of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, that included delaying the grand opening of Morgan’s Wonderland Sports.

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is a three-acre ultra-accessible sports complex, offering fitness and fun for athletes of all ages and all abilities, the group said.

On Oct. 6, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the $4 million facility as it will begin introducing programming and opportunities to athletes following CDC guidelines and restrictions.

“It’s the latest addition to our growing ‘family’ of ultra-accessible, fully inclusive facilities for those with and without special needs,” said Gordon Hartman, CEO and founder of Morgan’s Wonderland. “We’re also proud to announce that MWS is now the new home of the state headquarters for Special Olympics Texas.”

Designed with maximum flexibility, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports can be configured to meet the needs of various programs at any given time. Laser-poured concrete will ensure accessibility standards, while custom tinting will minimize heat during the summer months.

“Just like Morgan’s Wonderland, we are ultra-inclusive and we all about inclusion," said Brooke Matula, recreation therapy director for Morgan’s Wonderland Sports. "Whatever your age or ability, your level of play, we want you to come out and have some fun.”

At a glance, the sports complex includes a covered pavilion for basketball and volleyball, tennis courts, pickleball courts, football fields, softball fields, wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and LED field lights to assist guests with visual impairments.

It also includes an 8,000-square-foot pavilion and a separate stage to serve as focal points for walks to raise funds for charitable organizations, performances and other special events.

Two acres of the concrete playing surface will be tinted to minimize heat from the sun and striped in accordance with regulation dimensions for the various sports.

