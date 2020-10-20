Celebrity Chat: behind-the-scenes stories from ‘Hocus Pocus’

SAN ANTONIO – This week actress Bette Midler shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as they plan to make a return to or a special virtual event called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.”

Bette Midler shares photo on her Instagram (Instagram)

The film is out in San Antonio theaters this month, continuing to to be at the top of the box office. Our Jen Tobias-Struski caught up with actor Larry Bagby, known as the character “Ice” in the 1993 iconic film.

“We didn’t do well when it first came out,” Bagby said “We were up against Jurassic Park, years and years later, it’s still doing well at the box office.”

Bagby shares one funny moment when Bette Midler caught him filming with his own video camera during one scene.

“Bette was intimidating, but she was very nice to us,” Bagby said. “There was a day we were filming in the house, we were up in the cages, waiting on the side, I pulled my camera out and all of a sudden I noticed Bette Midler noticed my camera, she asked ‘who’s got this camera?'”

Larry was told by the director to put the camera away after Bette caught filming without permission.

“I think I still have that clip when she caught me,” Bagby said.

The virtual reunion is scheduled for Friday, October 30 8 p.m. E.T. click here to purchase tickets to join.

For more on actor and musician Larry Bagby, click here.