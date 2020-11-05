Easy + good for you meals your kids will love this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Try a new spin on mac n cheese or “tuna” salad courtesy of Eat Clean with Sarah!

Raw cashews replace the milk in this vegan macaroni and cheese. The noodles are gluten-free and the recipe incorporates more vegetables like carrots, chickpeas and tomatoes.

For the “tuna” salad, there’s no tuna involved; instead, Sarah Considine uses chickpeas for the base. Watch the video above to see how to make these recipes.

