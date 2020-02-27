61ºF

Unique San Antonio bakery uses all organic, vegan ingredients

Enjoy tasty treats for every palate

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – All vegan, all organic, all delicious.

Miss Checkpea’s Bakeshop is a San Antonio bakery that specializes in using all vegan and mainly organic ingredients.

From wildberry pop tarts to faux Oreos- there’s a special treat for every palate.

All the made-from-scratch items are baked fresh daily at 8065 Callaghan Road.

