Unique San Antonio bakery uses all organic, vegan ingredients
Enjoy tasty treats for every palate
SAN ANTONIO – All vegan, all organic, all delicious.
Miss Checkpea’s Bakeshop is a San Antonio bakery that specializes in using all vegan and mainly organic ingredients.
From wildberry pop tarts to faux Oreos- there’s a special treat for every palate.
All the made-from-scratch items are baked fresh daily at 8065 Callaghan Road.
A perfect assortment! For a day that the sun actually came out to say hi! #vegancupcakes #veganbakery #foodnotbombs...Posted by Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.