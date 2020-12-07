Small chihuahua makes big difference as the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog

SAN ANTONIO – MacKenzie was named 2020 American Hero Dog at the 10th anniversary celebration of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. More than 400 dogs competed and MacKenzie won the category of shelter dog of the year before being named top dog.

MacKenzie was born with a cleft palate and needed to be tube-fed for nearly a year. After overcoming her health challenges, MacKenzie now helps provide love and care for baby rescue animals born with birth defects.

For more information visit, American Humane.