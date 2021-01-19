A breakfast & lunch makeover for the new year

SAN ANTONIO – They don’t make fast food, they make fresh food fast. Thyme for Lunch has been catching lots of people’s attention, including the City of San Antonio. They are part of Metro Health’s “Por Vida” health initiative, which encourages people to eat healthy by helping people identify the San Antonio restaurants providing healthy and tasty menu options. Now, they’ve been chosen to be a part of the Mayors Fitness Council for 2021. What does that mean for you? A discount if you try certain items on the menu at Thyme for Lunch on Jan. 20.

What’s on menu? Classics breakfast options like French toast or a breakfast sandwich. Healthier items like a breakfast bowl which including 3 eggs, kale, avocado, tomatoes, & spices roasted sweet potatoes, and for all us breakfast taco lovers, try the “Fauxrizo Taco” - their healthy twist on a chorizo and potato taco.

The lunch options really open up with sandwiches and bowls for everyone’s tastes. From the thanksgiving inspired “Happy Gobbler” sandwich to the fresh and light “Hook Line and Sinker” sandwich with salmon, cucumber, tomato, chives and dill. You’d never guess you were eating vegan with the “Fajita Bowl” or feel free to enjoy meat with the “Fiesta Beef Bowl.”

You’ll never go hungry trying to eat healthy at Thyme for Lunch. Give them a visit in the medical center at 9390 Huebner Rd.