A look ahead at 2021

SAN ANTONIO – We want to help start 2021 on a positive note and give you things to get excited about. Here’s our look ahead at some fun events and big anniversaries happening this year. Be aware, these are all things that are expected to happen, as we know from last year, everything can change in a matter of days.

First up, the holiday season just passed but you can already look forward to another black Friday... a new store is expected to open up this January here in San Antonio. It’s called “Black Friday - deals and discounts store.” It will offer steep discounts on items six days a week. They fill the store with all sorts of merchandise from electronics to home decor to toys, and everything sells for the same low price. Each day the price drops until everything is sold. Their Facebook page says the price starts at 7 dollars on Friday and drops to 50 cents on Wednesday. There’s already 1 location in Houston. The location here will be there second. It will be located at 100 crossroads boulevard in Balcones Heights. The grand opening is expected Friday, January 22.

Pokemon fans should have something big look forward to this February. This year is the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Pokemon games in Japan. Right now, not a lot is known about how they plan to celebrate, but the Pokemon company is known to go all-out for milestones. People are speculating that big news will come on February 27... Which is national Pokemon day.

Also in February, a mission on mars begins. The Perseverance Rover is expect to land on February 18th. It will be scouring the planet searching for signs of ancient life. You can cheer the little robot on and watch on NASA’s Youtube channel.

In March, get ready for this song to get song in your head again... “I’ll be there for you....” The long-await Friends reunion is expected to air. It dominated the 90′s and now the entire cast will reunite in 2021, but remember, it’s not a remake, it’s just a special featuring the actors reminiscing on the beloved show.

Movies and movie theaters are hoping to make a big comeback this year. The action kicks off in April with the release of the 9th Fast and the Furious movie and “No Time to Die,” the 25th bond film and possibly the last one featuring actor, Daniel Craig. Then looking further ahead this year, A new version of the sci-fi classic “Dune,” Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “The Matrix 4” are all expected to debut.

I don’t know if this next one is something we’re looking forward to... It’s more like a get ready for this because it’s coming.... We hope you like bugs because billons are on their way in May. Brood X is the largest of 15 cicada nests in the country. They will be popping out of the ground in spring in a massive bug-cloud. It’s a once in-a-17-year event, but you shouldn’t worry too much, they don’t bite, don’t threaten crops or spread disease... They just might give you the creepy crawlies and you’ll probably learn a lot about cicadas in May.

Also in May, prepare for a blood moon... Well it’s not as scary as it sounds. It’s really just a lunar eclipse, but they are somewhat rare. The last one was in 2019.

As soon as June, we could see the return of Broadway shows. Ticket sales were officially suspended until May 30 of 2021. Now, to be fair, most websites are saying shows probably won’t start until the fall, but we can hope that things get back to normal as soon as possible.

A big event happening in July... After being postponed for a year, the Tokyo Olympics say the games will be played. They are expected to happen July 23rd to August 8, but don’t expect them to look like the games of previous years. The International Olympic Committee says it will be a “simpler and more restrained approach.” You may get to see four new sports - karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing...And baseball and softball will make their return for the first time since 2008. Be aware, the latest reports are now saying these Olympics might be canceled. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Hold onto your butts! Also in the summer of 2021, you can jump into the world of Jurassic Park because the new Velocicoaster opens up at the Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure. This will be the first coaster based on the hit movie franchise and will feature an original story. The ride will blast off to 70 miles per house in 2.4 Seconds. It features a 360 degree barrel roll and a first of it’s kind maneuver that will have riders feeling zero gravity for a full 12 seconds. Depending on your threshold for thrills, this could definitely be something to look forward to.

If you’re a fan of theme parks, Disney world in Orlando will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. The pandemic has changed their plans a little bit, but you can still expect this to be a big one. The party should kick off October 1st and last 15 months. Their Epcot park will be completely reimagined and will include a new “Ratatoullie” ride. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open. It’s a completely immersive adventure into the Star Wars world. You check in for two nights, interact with characters and participate in your very own star wars storyline.

If you have video game lovers in your home some big titles will be coming at the end of the year. Halo - Infinite, Resident Evil 8, and Horizon Forbidden West... All expected in the latter half of 2021.

And of course, hopefully we can have a lot more hugs in 2021.