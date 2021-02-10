48ºF

SA Live

Better than a card: Book a singing valentine for your sweetheart

San Antonio Chordsmen offer virtual, in-person performances for Valentine’s Day

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO – Need a new way to impress your valentine? You can book a virtual or in-person performance for your sweetheart by the San Antonio Chordsmen.

Watch the video above for a sample song by this local barbershop quartet. For more information on the San Antonio Chordsmen, check out their Facebook page.

