As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 19, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Texans helping Texans get through the cold snap, Smashin’ Crab for Lent, part two with Matthew McConaughey, and cold weather fashion and skin care.

It’s Feelgood Friday! The power is back on for many and Jen is following the stories of San Antonio-area businesses helping each other out. You can help at these links:

• San Antonio Food Bank - donate or pick up food

• San Antonio Zoo - donate to emergency fund

• Animal Defense League Texas - help neglected dogs and cats

• Primarily Primates - donate blankets, water, trash bags, paper towels, fruit (bananas, apples, grapes, melons), shovels and squeegees, cleaning supplies (countertop spray, mop solution, etc.)

Ad

David Elder takes us out to Smashin Crab for smashin’ good seafood options for Lent. Plus, Tony Chachere’s shares a catfish po’ boy lunch or dinner idea.

Stay warm with workout gear for the cold from style expert Jon Salas and winter skin care product recommendations from Elsa Fernandez, of Eye Candy Boutique.

Mini donkeys love SA Live, too! Check out the photo and video below, sent in by a viewer. They’re sure to make you smile!

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.