Gotta catch ‘em all! Celebrating 25 years of Pokémon

SAN ANTONIO – Trainers of the world unite!
Saturday, Feb. 27, is National Pokemon Day! This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur and the legion of other Pokémon out there to catch.
For lifelong fans, however, one day just isn’t enough. Lifestyle and gift giving expert Jen Muñoz put together this list of gift ideas to help make it Pokemon day every day in your home.
- Pokémon bento box: Start your journey to become a Pokémon master with this iconic bento box. It’s perfect for a small lunch or snack! Disclaimer: this bento box will not catch any Pokémon you may come across, so please do not throw. 😉
- Funko Pop Games Pokémon collector set of 2 Squirtles: Pokémon fans love to collect cards and other Pokémon items! These Funko Pop figures are perfect for kids and adults.
- Pokémon Pokéball belt: Turn into a Pokémon Trainer with the clip ‘n’ carry Pokéball belt from Kohl’s!
- Pokémon Headphones: Listen to Pokémon in style with these Pokémon headphones from Kohl’s. Perfect for car rides and aspiring Pokémon trainers.
- Cast a thunderbolt with Pikachu sunglasses! These Pikachu Sunglasses feature yellow frames and an attached plastic Pikachu face with blushing cheeks and cute pointed ears. Wear them alone or to complete your Pokémon costume.
- Pokémon T-shirt: This classic unisex shirt from Macy’s brings together some of your favorite nostalgic Pokémon characters!
- Pokémon cartoon kicks: Are you a sneaker-head who loves Pokémon? Grab this pair of Charizard high tops and walk in the footsteps of Pokémon trainers everywhere.
- Pokémon popcorn maker: Sit back, turn on Pokémon and pop some popcorn with a Pokémon Popcorn maker from GameStop.
- Bulbasaur succulent planter: Can’t train your own Pokémon? No problem, you can grow one! These Bulbasaur planters are perfect for Pokémon lovers with a green thumb.
- Pokémon night light: Illuminate your room with these detailed Pokémon lights. Whether you use it as a night light or as decor, these are perfect for fans of all ages.
- Pokémon bath bombs: Elevate your next spa night with these Pokémon bath bombs from Amazon. With surprise figures in each one, you are going to want to collect them all.
- Pokémon cookbook: Featuring fun and easy recipes inspired by your favorite Pokémon characters! Create delicious dishes that look like your favorite Pokémon characters, from desserts to pizza, with more than 35 easy, fun recipes. Make a Pokéball sushi roll, Pikachu ramen or mashed Meowth potatoes for your next party, weekend activity or powered-up lunchbox.
- Balloon bouquet - If your child is a fan of Pokemon, deck out their party with a Pokéball and Pikachu balloon bouquet! Your little one will feel like a Pokémon trainer when you decorate their party with this balloon bouquet.
- Pull-string Pokéball piñata kit - What’s more fun than a piñata? Comes complete with a bat and a blindfold.
- Get out there and “catch ‘em all” with the Pokémon GO app - There’s adventure everywhere! Even when you’re playing from the comfort of home, there’s plenty to do in the world of Pokémon GO.
