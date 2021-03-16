Author Chat: IT Cosmetics founder shares her journey, leading to a $1.2 billion business

SAN ANTONIO – Jamie Kern Lima is a self-made success story--from a Denny’s waitress to becoming the first female CEO in L’Oreal’s 100+ year history, after selling IT Cosmetics for $1.2 billion.

“Believe it: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable,” made the New York Times best-seller list for two weeks in a row this month and it’s inspiring women everywhere (and men).

“It’s for every person who’s really struggling with self-doubt,” Jamie Kern Lima said.

This book shares her journey, which includes a lot of hurdles and “nos.”

“Every single day I get so many messages, especially from women saying ‘congrats, it sounds like you had a fairy tale story,’” Kern Lima said. “Part of the reason I wrote “Believe it” is to share the real stuff...that our setbacks can actually be our setups.”

You can purchase her book where all books are sold. Click here for more on Jamie Kern Lima.