Mad Science Monday: Lights, color, action!

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready to make a color blender? See what colors look when they spin together and how to make an easy animated cartoon with Andrea Cook of Mad Science Austin and San Antonio!

Mike and Fiona explored the concepts of thaumatropes and chromatography with a few easy experiments separating colors, spinning color wheels and spinning two pictures so they look like they’re part of the same image.

Watch the video above to learn more, and for virtual classes and more science fun, visit the Mad Science Austin & San Antonio website.

