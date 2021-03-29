Recipe: Tony’s ‘lighten it up’ crawfish pasta with sherry cream sauce

Tony's "lighten it up" creamy sherry pasta with crawfish by Tony Chachere's.

SAN ANTONIO – It takes just a few minutes to make and it’s tasty without being super fatty. Chef Gaye Sandoz, of Tony Chachere’s, shares an easy Cajun pasta dish with plenty of flavor.

If you’re not a crawfish fan, you can substitute shrimp and if you’re not doing pasta, the base makes an amazing dip! Check out the recipe below.

Tony’s “lighten it up” crawfish pasta with sherry cream sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound Louisiana crawfish or shrimp, cooked

1 stick light butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 cup fat-free evaporated milk

2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s More Spice seasoning

Sprinkle of Tony Chachere’s No Salt seasoning

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/4 cup cream sherry

3 cups angel hair pasta, cooked

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Melt butter over medium heat. Add flour. Cook for 3 minutes. Add green onions.

Slowly, add milk. Stir until thickened. Add seasoning, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, crawfish and sherry.

Mix in seafood and angel hair pasta. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve warm.

For more recipes from Tony Chachere, click here.

