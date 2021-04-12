Too-’gouda’-to-be-true bacon, spinach, artichoke grilled cheese sandwich

SAN ANTONIO – There’s nothing like a gooey grilled cheese sandwich. Award-winning grilled cheese spot Benji’s Munch whips up a sammy creation that is simply un-“brie”-lievable.

It’s a bacon and spinach grilled cheese loaded with house-made spinach and artichoke dip, mozzarella and provolone on buttery sourdough bread. Watch the video above to learn how to make it at home.

Chef Benjie De Los Santos, owner of Benjie’s Munch, has won two awards for his grilled cheese creations at San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest.

The restaurant serves barbacoa grilled cheese and pulled pork grilled cheese, along with chicken on a stick, burgers, salads and desserts, including an over-the-top fluffer nutter sandwich.

Benjie’s Munch is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 1218 W. Bitters Rd. #107 in San Antonio.

